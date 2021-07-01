Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS PNXGF opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

