PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCHM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. PharmChem has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.42%.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

