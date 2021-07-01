Phala Network Achieves Market Cap of $155.76 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002514 BTC on exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $155.76 million and approximately $50.81 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00713380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.11 or 0.07683346 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

