Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

PFC stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 112.90 ($1.48). 1,347,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,053. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.90 ($2.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other Petrofac news, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42). Also, insider Matthias Bichsel purchased 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

