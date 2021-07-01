Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRONU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.