Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,428 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.16% of Perficient worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

