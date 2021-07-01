Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.31

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and traded as high as $43.57. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 28,616 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 30.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, Director Sandra Bodnyk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $42,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

