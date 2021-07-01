Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 334,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.