Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Truist Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $56.92 and a one year high of $171.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

