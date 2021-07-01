Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 244,570 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

Shares of PFMT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.01 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of -0.76. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

