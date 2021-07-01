PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 588 ($7.68). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 566 ($7.39), with a volume of 129,383 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £388.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,757.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63 shares of company stock valued at $37,800.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

