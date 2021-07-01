Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

PAYC stock opened at $363.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.