Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.71.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $107.30 on Monday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.