Partners Group Holding AG Makes New Investment in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,771,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,753,000. Global Blue Group accounts for about 2.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 1.53% of Global Blue Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 33.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 465,773 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,270,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Blue Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 24,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.24. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

