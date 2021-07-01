Partners Group Holding AG Has $66.29 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 277,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 5.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in American Tower were worth $66,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,011,000 after buying an additional 1,135,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE AMT traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.63. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $274.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.