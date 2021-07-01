Partners Group Holding AG Has $3.47 Million Stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 481.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,909,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,678. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,632.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,419,569 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

