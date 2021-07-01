Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 39,922 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,922 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after buying an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $6,535,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.