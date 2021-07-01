Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,912,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.46.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.65. 17,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,040. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $174.07 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.