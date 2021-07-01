Parachute Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $200,429.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054238 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000720 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,288,587 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

