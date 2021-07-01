Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EAF opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

