Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,413 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 753.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALSK opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 million, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

