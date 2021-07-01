Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after buying an additional 2,413,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after buying an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter worth $31,572,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,423 shares of company stock worth $13,856,106. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

