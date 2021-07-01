Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $131,000 Investment in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vroom by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vroom by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at $17,466,589.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,102,251 shares of company stock valued at $91,700,331. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

