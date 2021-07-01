Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $120,000 in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -303.47. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.