Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

