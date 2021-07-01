PAID Network Market Capitalization Hits $29.38 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $29.38 million and $826,065.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00170939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.94 or 1.00175774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

