PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

PCAR opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

