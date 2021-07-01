Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 57,469 Shares

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 57,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,439,598.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,321 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $184,269.57.

On Monday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 300,400 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $7,555,060.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 743,800 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $18,780,950.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total value of $31,000,707,500.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total value of $28,699,101,180.00.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.