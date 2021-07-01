Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,405.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,405 ($31.42) and last traded at GBX 2,378.89 ($31.08), with a volume of 23847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,330 ($30.44).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

