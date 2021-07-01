OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OSAGF remained flat at $$61.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.18. OSRAM Licht has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $64.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

