Orient Walt Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $575,620.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $575,620.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00139536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00170939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.94 or 1.00175774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars.

