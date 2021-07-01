Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading on Thursday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.