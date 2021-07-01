Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Shares Up 2.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 106,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 280,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORE. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$419.81 million and a P/E ratio of -19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26.
In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,184.
Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
