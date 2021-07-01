Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Shares Up 2.4%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 106,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 280,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORE. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$419.81 million and a P/E ratio of -19.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 28,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,184.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.