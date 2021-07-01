Orchid (OXT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.44 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $171.42 million and $24.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00708233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.02 or 0.07766364 BTC.

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

