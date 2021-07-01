Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its price target decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

ORTX stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $543.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

