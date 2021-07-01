Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 99,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $620,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NUGT stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $119.80.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 99,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUGT. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 49.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period.
Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $119.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.92.
See Also: No Load Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.