Optiver Holding B.V. Takes Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 99,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,444,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $620,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $119.80.

