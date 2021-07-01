Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $3.80 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

TXN opened at $192.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $124.67 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

