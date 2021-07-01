Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.07. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

