Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $3.06 Million in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.06% of MorphoSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MorphoSys AG has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

