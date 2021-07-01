Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.85 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU opened at $490.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.63. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $492.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

