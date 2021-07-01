Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.85 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,436 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $490.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $492.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

