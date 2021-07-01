Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.34 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research stock opened at $644.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.45. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

