Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,583. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $27,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.