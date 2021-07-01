OpenDAO Trading Down 17.7% This Week (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00018795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.20 or 0.00701151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,608% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.