OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

