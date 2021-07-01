Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading 2.6% Higher

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 486,758 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 134,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

