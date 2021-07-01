Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans $0.33 Dividend

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Onex has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 79.87%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

ONEXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

