Omnitude Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $709,398.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $508,864.59 and $709,398.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 101.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.00713380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,680.11 or 0.07683346 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

