Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

