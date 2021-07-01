Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

OLO stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

